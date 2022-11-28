Quickley (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Quickley left Sunday's game against the Grizzlies after just nine minutes of action due to right knee soreness and carries a questionable tag going into Tuesday because of it. If Quickley were to miss Tuesday, Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose would be the likely beneficiaries.
