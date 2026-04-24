Quickley (hamstring) is out for the remainder of Toronto's first-round series against Cleveland, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Quickley has suffered a setback with his right hamstring strain amid the rehab process and won't be available at any point during the quarterfinals. The sixth-year guard would now need the Raptors to advance to the second round of the playoffs in order to have a chance to return in 2025-26. With Quickley on the shelf, Jamal Shead should continue to start at point guard while Ja'Kobe Walter sees a boost in usage in the backcourt.