Towns put up 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine boards, seven assists and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 119-110 win over the Hawks

The star big man posted a full stat sheet in his first game back from a thumb injury that sidelined him for a pair of contests last week. His efficiency was less than impressive, but there's a good chance that can be attributed to rust or lingering thumb pain, seeing as Towns is shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from deep so far this season. He'll look to regain his form Tuesday against the Nets.