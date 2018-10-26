Knicks' Lance Thomas: Questionable vs. Warriors
Thomas is questionable for Friday's game against Golden State due to a knee issue.
Thomas tallied six points, six rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes in Tuesday's contest, but it appears he's once again dealing with some knee soreness. His availability for Friday's tilt should become more clear following shootaround.
