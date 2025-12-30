McBride (ankle) tallied 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Monday's 130-125 win over the Pelicans.

Back in action following an eight-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, McBride provided the Knicks with a major lift on the second unit, with his scoring and minutes totals ranking tops among New York bench players. With Josh Hart (ankle) expected to miss at least a few more contests, McBride could have the opportunity to pick up more minutes in the Knicks' subsequent games as he becomes further removed from his injury.