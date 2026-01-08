McBride finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Clippers.

McBride was elevated to the starting lineup over Mitchell Robinson and stuffed the stat sheet. In 11 starts this season, McBride is averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks and 3.3 threes across 33.8 minutes, and with Josh Hart (ankle) still sidelined, there is a good chance McBride will continue to see an elevated role until Hart returns or if head coach Mike Brown decides to roll out a bigger starting lineup.