McBride will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and may be sidelined until the playoffs, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

After missing New York's last five games due to what the team called left ankle injury management, it has been revealed that McBride is dealing with a sports hernia. The 25-year-old guard is without a clear timetable for a return, but he shouldn't be expected to return until early April at the very earliest. With McBride sidelined, Tyler Kolek, Jose Alvarado (recently traded) and Jordan Clarkson are candidates for increased playing time.