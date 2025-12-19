Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Back in action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is good to go for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Robinson isn't cleared for back-to-back sets and was held out Thursday against Indiana for maintenance. He's expected to reprise his usual role behind Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday.
