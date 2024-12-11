Robinson (foot) is unlikely to be cleared for game action until "at least late January," Shams Charania reported Wednesday on ESPN's "NBA Today" program.

Robinson has been sidelined all season after requiring a pair of procedures on his left ankle, with the most recent surgery coming back in mid-May. The 26-year-old has yet to be cleared for practice, and the Knicks apparently aren't planning on the big man being ready to contribute for at least another month or two. Karl-Anthony Towns has started at center all season after mostly playing power forward with Minnesota in 2023-24, and the Knicks are likely envisioning Robinson filling a backup role once he's back up to full speed. In the meantime, Precious Achiuwa will likely serve as Towns' primary backup, while also occasionally sharing the court with him.