Robinson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pistons.
Robinson was unable to practice Saturday and is now in danger of missing Game 4. If Robinson is downgraded to out Sunday, Precious Achiuwa could receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Nabs two steals Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Goes scoreless in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out vs. Brooklyn•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Iffy for regular-season finale•