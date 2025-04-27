Robinson (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pistons, will be a game-time decision, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Robinson was unable to practice Saturday due to the illness, though head coach Tom Thibodeau said Saturday that the big man should be fine for Game 4, per Ian Begley of SportsNet New York. If the 27-year-old is sidelined Sunday, Precious Achiuwa will likely see an uptick in playing time.