Robinson notched zero points (0-1 FG, 0-4 FT) and three rebounds across nine minutes during Sunday's 94-93 win over the Pistons in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Robinson shook off a questionable tag prior to this contest due to an illness, but credit to him for pushing through. Coach Tom Thibodeau is relying heavily on his starting lineup in the postseason, so Robinson hasn't been very involved with 15.8 minutes across four contests.