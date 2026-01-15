Robinson accumulated eight points (3-3 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Kings.

Robinson had a strong line Wednesday, but it's worth mentioning that his status for Thursday's game versus the Warriors is in the air due to injury maintenance. The Knicks have been cautious with Robinson during back-to-back sets, and the team could give Guerschon Yabusele or Ariel Hukporti more run if Robinson sits out.