Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Returns vs. Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (lower body) returned to Monday's game against the Hawks with 10:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, per the broadcast.
Robinson took a hard fall in the third quarter and limped to the locker room. However, the big man joined his teammates on the bench shortly thereafter and was cleared to return after being evaluated.
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