Toppin played just 57 seconds off the bench in Wednesday's loss to the Nets.

While Toppin was removed from the injury report, coach Tom Thibodeau said pregame that he wasn't sure if the rookie would immediately return to the rotation, given his lack of recent practice time. Toppin entered the game during the first half but was quickly removed, with Thibodeau later noting that he didn't like the matchups. With a day off before Friday's game in Cleveland, Toppin should have a chance to log some practice time and likely move back into a larger role off the bench. The Dayton product's lone appearance came on opening night, when he played 24 minutes before departing with a calf injury.