Dadiet recorded 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Cote d'Ivoire's 72-66 win over Egypt in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 21-year-old remains a developmental piece for New York after averaging just 4.7 minutes across 29 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Dadiet showed some encouraging flashes during Summer League, but the Knicks remain deep on the wing with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart occupying prominent roles. He'll need to make significant strides during his third NBA season before becoming a consistent part of the rotation or a relevant fantasy option.