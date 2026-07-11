Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Drops 20 points in SL loss

Dadiet provided 20 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 91-65 Summer League loss to the Nets.

Although Dadiet struggled mightily from beyond the arc, he was aggressive hunting his shot and tied for the game-high mark in scoring. The 20-year-old swingman was one of just two Knicks players to score in double figures and also led the club in rebounds. He isn't likely to see consistent playing time for the defending champions in 2026-27 after totaling 47 regular-season appearances in his first two seasons in the Association.