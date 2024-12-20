Achiuwa closed with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-107 victory over Minnesota.

Achiuwa got the start in place of Josh Hart (personal) on Thursday and thrived, posting a double-double and making his presence felt on both ends of the court. While he can be a solid streaming option going forward, Achiuwa's upside will be heavily tied to Hart's availability. He won't carry a lot of upside if he's limited to a bench role behind Karl-Anthony Towns.