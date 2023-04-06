Grimes finished with 36 points (14-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 138-129 win over the Pacers.

For the second time this season Grimes topped 30 points, as he was one of three Knicks to reach the 30-point plateau Wednesday. The 2021 first-round pick has been excellent to close the season out. With the Knicks resting players, Grimes has been a top-20 fantasy option over the last two weeks in nine-category leagues. In his last seven games, Grimes is averaging 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals while drilling 5.7 threes per game.