Kris Humphries: Ends playing career

Humphries announced Tuesday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional basketball.

The 34-year-old had been out of basketball since 2016-17, so his retirement announcement was mostly just a formality. The 14th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Humphries spent 13 seasons in the league with the Jazz, Raptors, Mavericks, Nets, Celtics, Wizards, Hawks and Suns. Over 800 career regular-season appearances, Humphries averaged 6.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game.