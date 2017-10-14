Play

Kris Humphries: Waived by 76ers

The 76ers waived Humphries on Saturday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Kumphries scored just three points in four exhibition games, and failed to make much of an impression during his stint with the club. The veteran has bounced around the league in recent years, with Philadelphia being his sixth team since the 2012-13 season. It is unclear what his next move will be.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball