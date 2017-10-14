Kris Humphries: Waived by 76ers
The 76ers waived Humphries on Saturday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
Kumphries scored just three points in four exhibition games, and failed to make much of an impression during his stint with the club. The veteran has bounced around the league in recent years, with Philadelphia being his sixth team since the 2012-13 season. It is unclear what his next move will be.
More News
-
76ers' Kris Humphries: Will join 76ers on non-guaranteed deal•
-
Hawks' Kris Humphries: Starts and posts five points in loss•
-
Hawks' Kris Humphries: Will start at center Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kris Humphries: Active Sunday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Hawks' Kris Humphries: Probable Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kris Humphries: To start at center•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...