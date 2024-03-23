Davis (Achilles) has been cleared to play Friday against the 76ers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Davis has been a frequent flyer on the team's injury report, but he continues to suit up while dealing with a nagging Achilles injury. He's averaging 19.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks over eight March appearances.
