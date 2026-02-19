Wizards' Anthony Davis: Re-evaluated in two weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (finger) has yet to be cleared for basketball activities and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
Davis is "progressing as expected," but a return in the near future appears to be off the table. A previous report from Chris Haynes on Feb. 6 indicated that Davis will likely sit out the remainder of the season, and that is looking increasingly likely.
