Davis (finger) has yet to be cleared for basketball activities and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Davis is "progressing as expected," but a return in the near future appears to be off the table. A previous report from Chris Haynes on Feb. 6 indicated that Davis will likely sit out the remainder of the season, and that is looking increasingly likely.

