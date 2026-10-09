Davis recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 preseason win over the Knicks.

Davis knocked home a pair of triples and was efficient from the field on the way to a team-high 16 points. He also made an impact on the glass during his brief time on the court. Overall, this can be considered a successful preseason debut by Davis, who was limited to 20 games a year ago due to ligament damage in his left hand along with calf and groin injuries.