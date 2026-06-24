Wizards' Anthony Davis: New teammate incoming

The Wizards selected AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, adding another high-usage scorer to the roster.

Davis (finger) remains a cornerstone of Washington's frontcourt and should continue operating as the team's primary interior presence. However, the additions of Dybantsa and Trae Young could slightly reduce Davis' offensive workload while improving the overall quality of his scoring opportunities. Assuming he stays healthy, and that's a big assumption, Davis still projects as one of the league's most productive fantasy big men.