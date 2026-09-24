General manager Will Dawkins said during Thursday's press conference that Davis (finger) is "very much a motivated player" and that he expects the veteran big man to bounce back in 2026-27.

Davis was limited to only 20 regular-season appearances with Dallas last season due to health issues, but Dawkins said the 10-time All-Star is currently in a "great frame of mind." Washington also views Davis as a starting-caliber center in a revamped frontcourt featuring Alex Sarr and Deandre Ayton. Davis and the Wizards reportedly postponed contract extension discussions earlier this offseason, but Dawkins declined to specifically address those talks Thursday.

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