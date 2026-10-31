Davis finished with 25 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's 95-79 victory over the Hornets.

Davis had a quality game Friday to begin NBA Cup group play. He surpassed the 20-point mark for the third time this season, and he's also had at least one steal in each of the Wizards' six regular-season games of the 2026-27 campaign. Davis has shot a career-low 44.1 percent from the field this season, though he is still averaging a productive 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 33.3 minutes per contest.