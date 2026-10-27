Davis finished with 29 points (11-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-103 loss to Charlotte.

Davis put together a strong all-around showing, resulting in his second double-double through four matchups this season. He was spotted grabbing his right hand during the final 30 seconds of Monday's game after getting bumped on a screen, but he joked after the matchup that his hand was simply hot from making too many shots, per Greg Finberg of Wizards Central, so fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief.