Davis finished with nine points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 112-102 loss to the Raptors.

Davis had a big performance in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bucks, but the veteran big man was held in check Friday by a Raptors team with tough defenders in Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles. Even in an off night, Davis was sniffing at a second consecutive double-double and figures to have more productive nights than duds. He could see a dip in minutes on the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set Saturday against the Bulls in Chicago.