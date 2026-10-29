Davis logged 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Davis contributed across the board despite an uneven shooting performance, finishing with three combined steals and blocks while committing no turnovers. The veteran big man also connected on two three-pointers, adding another dimension to his offensive production. Although his rebounding total was modest, his ability to contribute in multiple categories continues to make him a valuable fantasy asset.