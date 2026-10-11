Davis logged 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 overtime win over the Pistons.

All of Davis' production came in the first half, with the veteran big man observing the entire second half from the bench. He's scored in double digits in limited playing time across his first two preseason games, and Davis will likely continue to operate under a minutes restriction to keep him fresh ahead of the Wizards' regular-season opener against the Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 21.