default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Wizards announced Thursday that Davis (finger) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Davis has been cleared for limited individual on-court activities, which is an encouraging sign. The superstar big man is recovering from ligament damage in his left hand, and it's fair to expect the 16-45 Wizards to take things slowly with Davis. With Alex Sarr (hamstring) also on the shelf, Washington is down to Tristan Vukcevic (thigh), Anthony Gill (illness) and Julian Reese at center.

More News