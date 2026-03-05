Wizards' Anthony Davis: To be re-evaluated in two weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Wizards announced Thursday that Davis (finger) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Davis has been cleared for limited individual on-court activities, which is an encouraging sign. The superstar big man is recovering from ligament damage in his left hand, and it's fair to expect the 16-45 Wizards to take things slowly with Davis. With Alex Sarr (hamstring) also on the shelf, Washington is down to Tristan Vukcevic (thigh), Anthony Gill (illness) and Julian Reese at center.
