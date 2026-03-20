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Davis (finger) will continue to remain sidelined through the end of March, the Wizards announced Friday.

Davis continues to progress, but a re-evaluation Thursday revealed that the volar plate tissue in his left hand has not fully healed. The big man will continue with "conservative treatment," and while he will be re-evaluated at the end of the month, it's becoming harder to imagine him returning this season.

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