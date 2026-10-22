Davis finished Wednesday's 128-116 win over Milwaukee with 34 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes.

Davis dominated in his Wizards' regular-season debut, leading his team in rebounding, shot attempts and scoring. At times, he brought the ball up the floor and operated in a point-center role when Trae Young was off the court, so he should see significant usage in head coach Brian Keefe's system. When healthy, Davis is a league-winning fantasy asset.