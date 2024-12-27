Davis (ankle) didn't participate in Friday's practice and is currently listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Los Angeles against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis went down with an ankle sprain in the win over the Warriors on Christmas Day, which resulted in him playing only seven minutes against Golden State. However, the sprain might not be as bad as initially thought, as he could play on Saturday when the team faces the Kings for a fourth and final time during the regular season. If Davis misses the matchup against Sacramento, head coach JJ Redick may have to turn to Christian Koloko more off the bench and rookie standout Dalton Knecht, who both got a bump in minutes against the Warriors.