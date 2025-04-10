Davis (groin) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Raptors.

After recording a double-double against the Lakers on Wednesday, Davis is trending toward playing Friday. The veteran big man is starting to get back to dominant form, averaging 18.7 points. 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field in his last seven games.