Davis (groin) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Raptors.
After recording a double-double against the Lakers on Wednesday, Davis is trending toward playing Friday. The veteran big man is starting to get back to dominant form, averaging 18.7 points. 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field in his last seven games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Green light to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Likely to play vs. LAL•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Fights through injury for 27 points•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Available vs. Clippers•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Likely to play vs. LAC•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Won't play Friday•