Davis (adductor) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Davis is trending toward playing against his former team Wednesday despite still managing his groin injury. The veteran big man is averaging 19.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 43.7 percent from the field since returning from an 18-game absence.
