Davis (groin) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Davis will suit up for this matchup and should handle his regular workload in the frontcourt as one of Dallas' primary offensive weapons. The superstar big man has averaged 18.7 points. 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game over his last seven games.

