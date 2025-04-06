Davis notched 27 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-13 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 135-104 loss to the Clippers.

Davis was visibly troubled by knee and abdominal ailments during the game, but he battled through the pain and led the team in points and rebounds. Although Davis requires rest to heal, the Mavericks have little choice but to keep him on the court to increase their postseason odds. Currently, Dallas is barely holding on to a play-in spot, and continued losses will allow the Kings and Suns to catch up. Davis should remain a steady presence while the team is still in the race.