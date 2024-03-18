Davis (eye) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis has officially been diagnosed with a corneal abrasion in his left eye after being poked in the eye during Saturday's loss to the Warriors. The injury has his status in the air Monday, but Davis stated that his vision has improved since the initial incident, so he seems to be trending in the right direction. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jaxson Hayes should be in line for extended run.