Davis (ankle) is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis will finish Wednesday's game with zero points (0-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist in seven minutes. Without him available for Wednesday's matchup, the Lakers have had to rely on two-way player Christian Koloko at center or go with a small-ball rotation and no true center in the post. As for Davis, he will look to get back in shape before the Lakers host the Kings on Saturday.