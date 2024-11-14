Davis finished Wednesday's 128-123 victory over the Grizzlies with 21 points (6-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 32 minutes.

Davis finished as the Lakers' top rebounder and second-best scorer behind LeBron James, who turned heads with an impressive triple-double. Davis continues to play at an elite level despite being a regular fixture in the injury report, but barring any serious injury, he should play and handle his regular workload on a regular basis. Davis is averaging 30.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season.