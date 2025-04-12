Davis is out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left adductor strain.

Davis will miss the final game of the regular season for the Mavericks due to a groin problem, and it seems the team doesn't want to take any risks with the star big man since the Play-In Tournament is right around the corner. Davis will finish the regular season having played just nine games for Dallas since being part of the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. In those nine appearances, however, the star big man averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds,4.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.