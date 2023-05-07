Davis supplied 25 points (7-10 FG, 11-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 127-97 victory over the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Against the Warriors, it appears that a fast start from Davis is key to the Lakers' success. The Warriors clearly have a height disadvantage, especially with Kevon Looney's limited involvement and JaMychal Green's inferior play. It's likely that Davis will emerge as the top fantasy option for the team, as his increased usage has equated to notches in the win column.