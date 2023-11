Reddish (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

As expected, Reddish has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a fifth straight game to start the season. Over his previous four appearances, he's averaged just 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.3 minutes, but he may see a few extra minutes Wednesday with Gabe Vincent (knee) sidelined.