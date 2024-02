Reddish (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reddish returned to action Wednesday against the Clippers after missing 14 consecutive games due to a right ankle sprain. He tallied five points, three rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes during the win over the Clippers and will likely be able to suit up in the second half of the back-to-back set.