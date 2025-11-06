Ayton closed Wednesday's 118-116 win over the Spurs with 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes.

The double-double was Ayton's second straight since returning from a one-game absence due to back spasms, and his fourth of the season inn eight contests. The 27-year-old center is averaging 17.5 points, 8.4 boards, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists to begin his first season with the Lakers, and his rebounding numbers should tick up as the campaign progresses -- Ayton has never failed to average a double-double in the NBA since being drafted first overall in the Suns in 2018.