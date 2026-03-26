Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Will return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Brooklyn.
Ayton wasn't able to suit up Wednesday due to back soreness, but he's been able to avoid the injury report for Friday's matchup. The big man is averaging 10.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over 12 March appearances.
More News
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Strong play at both ends•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Grabs 11 rebounds in victory•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Second straight double-double•