Ayton chipped in eight points (4-5 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Friday's 139-132 loss to Atlanta.

Ayton moved into the starting lineup, replacing Anthony Davis, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury. He managed to pull down a season-high 11 rebounds, although nothing else he did jumped off the page. Washington will face Oklahoma City on Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back. If Davis remains out, Ayton could be a viable streaming consideration for anyone needing boards.