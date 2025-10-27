Vanderbilt closed with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 victory over the Kings.

Jaxson Hayes (knee) sat this game out and joined a growing injury report in Los Angeles -- LeBron James (back) and Luka Doncic (finger) both remain on the shelf for the immediate future. Vanderbilt has strong rebounding and steal rates, so if the minutes are there, he can do some damage in those categories.